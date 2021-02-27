In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic Saturday, their first race of an abbreviated season was a winning one for Cabrillo senior Gabriella Nelson and junior Jacob Hinshaw.

Nelson, who was actually racing for her first time ever, won the varsity girls race in 25 minutes, 15 seconds in Cabrillo’s dual meet against Santa Ynez. Hinshaw won the varsity boys race in 16:08.

Battling a chilly breeze, girls and boys varsity runners ran a three-mile course on the Cabrillo campus. The junior varsity boys race was two miles.

Nelson and junior teammate Kassandra Navarro went one-two in the girls race. Navarro finished in 25:19.

They were the only Cabrillo girls runners. Santa Ynez won the girls race with 25 points.

Hinshaw led a 1-2-3 finish for the Cabrillo boys, who defeated Santa Ynez 20-39. Like the Cabrillo boys and girls runners, the Santa Ynez boys were making their first appearance of the season. Most of the Santa Ynez girls were in their first official meet. Two Santa Ynez runners competed in a scrimmage at Santa Maria earlier in the month.

That one marked the first live Central Coast sports event in 330 days. Last March, the pandemic scrubbed the rest of the 2020 CIF spring sports season.

Nelson and Hinshaw both sounded happy that they were having any kind of 2021 cross country season, short though it may be.

“I really was,” Nelson replied when she was asked if she was happy simply to be racing.

“This was the first time I’ve even been able to do this. I was home schooled for a couple of years, and I just transferred here as a junior.”

Hinshaw said, “I was happy that we actually got to race this year. I was wondering if we’d actually have a season.”

A full contingent of cheerleaders from both schools cheered their runners on. A small number of spectators, who underwent pre-meet safety protocols, sat in the stands. Runners wore masks until just before race time. Then they put them into plastic bags.

Cabrillo boys coach Mike Harnden (his wife, Monica, coaches the Cabrillo girls) said it was looking as though there would be no cross country season. Thus, he said, the girls program in particular lost a lot of runners.

“We started out with 15, but when it looked like there wouldn’t be any racing, they kept dropping out,” Mike Harnden said.

“(Nelson and Navarro) stuck it out, and this was their reward.”

Sofia Monsalud, third overall, was the top Santa Ynez girls runner.

Teammates Tyler Johnson and Kaiden Jones finished second and third, behind Hinshaw, in the varsity boys race. Joey Linare, in fourth, was the first Santa Ynez boys varsity runner home.

Nelson and Navarro were together most of the race. Nelson pulled away during the last half mile. Hinshaw did the same and won by almost a minute. Johnson finished in 17:13.

“I was surprised, very surprised actually, at how well it went,” said Nelson.

Hinshaw said, “I could see (Johnson) looked like he was hurting,” and Hinshaw used his 1,600 speed to pull away. Hinshaw runs the 1,600 and 3,200 in track.

“I was ready to put all that training to the test,” said Hinshaw.

Navarro said, “I was very happy with how the race went. I was wondering if we would have a season."

The Harndens, Santa Ynez head cross country coach Ron Misner and Santa Ynez girls assistant Hannelore Richter all said they were pleased with how their runners performed.

“I want to thank (Cabrillo athletic director) Gary West for hosting us, and coaches Mike and Monica for all the work they did to put this on,” said Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho.

“What a great day for racing. It’s a beautiful day.”

Santa Ynez will go against Lompoc at Cabrillo next Saturday. A Senior Day is scheduled, with Santa Ynez and Lompoc senior runners to be honored.

Cabrillo will host Lompoc March 13. The race schedule both days calls for the junior varsity boys race to start at 10 a.m., the varsity girls race to go at 10:30 a.m. and the varsity boys race to start at 11 a.m.

Alex Moisan of Santa Ynez won the boys junior varsity race in 14:53 Saturday.