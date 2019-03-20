I have won an NCAA forecasting contest exactly once, and that was so long ago I forget exactly which year it was (one of those early 1990s UCLA teams helped me win).
Thus, it was with much trepidation that I entered the Times' March Madness contest as one of the so-called "experts."
I'm simply not that good at forecasting human beings' athletic performances over any amount of time. However, I am fairly confident in making this prediction.
Unless slugger Bryce Harper gets a lot of help, he is not going to take the Philadelphia Phillies to the promised land, even with his (then) record $330 million over 13 years contract.
In their current state, I just don't think the Phillies are close enough to get to where they want Harper to take them. As a team last year, they hit a paltry .234. Their team pitching ERA was not terrible, 4.14.
They finished 10 games behind the NL East champion Atlanta Braves in 2018. At 90-72, the Braves had the worst regular season record of any 2018 divisional champion. The Los Angeles Dodgers dispatched them rather handily in the playoffs.
Can Harper alone, if he is on top of his game, give the Phillies, say, an additional 11 wins or so during the regular season? I say maybe.
Still, while that might be good enough to win the NL East. a string of divisional championships was not what the Phillies paid for when they anted up about a third of a billion dollars for Harper.
What the organization ultimately wants is MLB elite territory. That territory is currently occupied by the likes of the New York Yankees, Houston Astros, Los Angeles Dodgers, Milwaukee Brewers, Chicago Cubs and the defending world champion Boston Red Sox.
None of those squads seem to have a roster that is exactly in danger of immediately crumbling.
When Harper was with the Washington Nationals, the baseball elite was where several prognosticators said the Nationals were headed. They never got there.
Unless there is a huge performance upgrade, I don't see the Phillies getting there with Harper either. He's one guy.
Angel fans, count your blessings
As for the guy who got a record contract and the organization that gave it to him - well, I think the Los Angeles Angels can count themselves very lucky that they are keeping Mike Trout, even if it took them $432 million over 12 years to do it.
Trout has been called a ballplayer's ballplayer pretty much ever since he was raising eyebrows as an Angels' rookie, and he has earned the moniker.
His production, his effort level, his disposition - it is all simply an organization's dream.
Now if the Angels can just give Trout a lot more help. The Angels are one of my teams and, let's face it Angels fans, as the season wore on last year their injury-riddled lineup had more holes than some of those pock-marked Michigan roads.
Most wonderful time of the year
I said earlier in this piece that I do not particularly relish making March Madness prognostications. I do very much enjoy watching the games, though.
There's never a shortage of drama or excitement during the NCAA Tournament. With the nation being more divided than at any time during the Civil War as some have said, with merit I think, we need a break and the NCAA Tournament seems as fitting as anything to help bring us closer for a time.
Bring on the Madness!