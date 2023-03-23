0323 Cress Pass 01
Cabrillo at Pioneer Valley is among the baseball doubleheaders set for this Saturday, with the opener slated for an 11 a.m. start. Cabrillo rides a 10-0, 2-0 mark going in. Pioneer Valley (5-2-1, 2-0) has been solid as well.

 Randy De La Pena, Staff

I wouldn't exactly call it a blessing in disguise. Still...

The Central California Athletic Association (CCAA) informed area high school baseball teams weeks ago that the schedule this year would include Saturday games because of a shortage of umpires. The shortage was exacerbated because of an unsettled dispute between the CCAA and the Los Padres Baseball Umpires Association (LPBUA).

In fact, Mountain and Ocean League games this year consist of Saturday doubleheaders. Turned out, there could have been a worse outcome.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to kcress@santamariatimes.com

