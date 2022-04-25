The 15th annual Ed Knowles 'Conq Classic' is set for Saturday, June 18, 2022.
The annual tournament that benefits Cabrillo High School athletics and named after the school's late football coach will be held at the Mission Club in Lompoc. Registration is $125, though there's a $50 discount for platinum level club members.
Golfer check-in is scheduled to start at 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event and there's a shotgun start with a scramble format tournament to start at 12:30 p.m. Dinner should be served around 5:30 p.m. with awards, door prizes and a raffle. There will be payouts for one low gross winner, two low nets and a closest-to-the-pin winner on all all par three holes. Those attending are asked to follow a dress code, with no denim, T-shirts or shirts without collars.
The buffet dinner includes an entree, side dishes, bread, dessert and coffee/tea. Extra dinner tickets can be purchased for $25 each.
There are sponsorship opportunities, tee sponsors, closest-to-the-pin sponsors, foursome sponsors, banquet sponsor and golf cart sponsor. The banquet sponsor includes eight golfers, recognition as banquet sponsor on ads and dining room publicity. The golf cart sponsorship includes 12 golfers, name on carts, tee signs and other related brochures and ads.
Those who intend to sign up are asked to do so early as participation is limited. For more information, contact Steve Haskins (805) 705-3695 or Wendy Knowles (805) 448-5057.
Lompoc basketball spring skills camp
Lompoc High is hosting a spring skills basketball camp on April 30 and May 7.
Grades 3-4 will have a session from 8:30 a.m. to 9:30, grades 5-6 will go from 9:40 a.m. to 10:40 and grades 7-8 will go from 10:50 a.m. to 11:50 in the LHS gym.
The cost is $30 for one camp or $50 for both. Registration includes a camp T-shirt and the event is for both boys and girls. Each camp is coached by the Lompoc boys basketball staff and players and is designed for all players intent on improving their skills while also having fun in the process. The April 30 camp will focus on shooting and scoring fundamentals and the May 7 camp will have ball handling and attacking fundamentals.
Checks can be made payable to Lompoc Boys Basketball and the contact is Sam Milhous, the LHS varsity head coach. He can be reached at (559) 246-7626 or at milhous.samuel@lusd.org.