A Hancock College coed soccer camp session was underway on the Hancock pitch Tuesday, and goal keeper Aimee Hamm, 9, was making save after save for her team in one of the camp games.
Meanwhile, Daniela Mendoza, an incoming freshman at Hancock and one of the camp instructors, was doing her part to keep the enthusiasm going.
"Save it!," she encouraged Hamm as a shot went toward Hamm. "Save it!"
Hamm did just that. "There you go!," Mendoza exclaimed.
"I like playing goalie a lot," Hamm said during a break. It showed. She made five saves during the game, including one from point blank range. She does not play AYSO soccer currently but, "I hope to play for a team when I get older."
The camp is for children ages 6 through 9 and runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. through Thursday. Another camp, for youngsters ages 10-13, will begin Aug. 1.
"This is our second one, and we have 25 campers," for the 6-9 age group camp session, said Billy Vinnedge, the veteran coach for both the Hancock men's and women's soccer teams.
"We have 10 instructors," plus Hancock women's assistant coach Buddy Kichler who helps oversee the camp, said Vinnedge. "We wanted to get at least 10 instructors in there." The instructors were Hancock players.
"The turnout is about the same as last year," said Vinnedge. "I'm happy with the turnout. There are other camps going on right now. We want to try to get every kid we can out here."
Mendoza is a center midfielder who graduated from Santa Maria High School last year, and will play for Hancock this coming fall season.
In 2022, Vinnedge and Kichler helped lead the Hancock women's program to a historic campaign. Hancock was the co-Western State Conference North Division champion with Santa Barbara, the first conference title, either solo or shared, in program history.
The Bulldogs beat Orange Coast College 3-1 at Hancock in the first round of the Southern Cal Regional. The postseason win was also a program first.
During a break in the action, Mendoza said, "I would say my favorite part is just seeing the kids, remembering what it was like to be that age.
"You see them, and you wish you had a mentor (like the ones at the Hancock camp) when you were that age. You hope that they'll be the ones coming up."
As they were doing pushups between stations, Mendoza bantered with some campers.
"I'm not cheating, YOU are," she said with a laugh at one point.
Ellie Flowers, 8, scored the only goal of her group's game, a long shot that went into the net on the fly and brought shouts of approval from the instructors.
"My favorite parts of the camp are practicing scoring and being with friends," the youngster said. She plays AYSO soccer.
Estevan Zamora, 8, does not play youth soccer but hopes to when he gets older. "My favorite parts of the camp are dribbling and shooting," he said.
Tanner Sizemore was one of the camp instructors. He red-shirted his freshman season for the Hancock men's team in 2022 because of an injury. "I got hurt that September and just red-shirted. I'm ready to go for this coming season," Sizemore said.
Sizemore has worked with children before, and he foresees working with children to be in his future.
"I coached a seventh grade (soccer) team in Templeton. I want to go into teaching," said Sizemore.
"I like to teach the younger generation. It's good to see them out here, good to see them improve."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.