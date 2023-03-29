First baseman Joe Yorke drove in six runs with two home runs and a pair of doubles, Steven Brooks retired all seven batters he faced, and Cal Poly beat Fresno State 15-5 Tuesday in a non-conference game on Fresno State's Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium.

Yorke produced RBI doubles in the first and fourth innings, hit a solo home run in the second and capped Cal Poly's scoring with a three-run homer in the ninth.

The Cal Poly first baseman entered the game with one double and one home run all year. Yorke lifted his batting average 34 points, to .300, by going 4-for-6, his first four-hit game of the season.

Kenny Cress  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000.

