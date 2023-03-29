First baseman Joe Yorke drove in six runs with two home runs and a pair of doubles, Steven Brooks retired all seven batters he faced, and Cal Poly beat Fresno State 15-5 Tuesday in a non-conference game on Fresno State's Pete Beiden Field at Bob Bennett Stadium.
Yorke produced RBI doubles in the first and fourth innings, hit a solo home run in the second and capped Cal Poly's scoring with a three-run homer in the ninth.
The Cal Poly first baseman entered the game with one double and one home run all year. Yorke lifted his batting average 34 points, to .300, by going 4-for-6, his first four-hit game of the season.
Brooks (1-1) came into the game with the bases loaded and two outs in the sixth inning and Cal Poly leading 11-5. He notched the first of his three strikeouts to end the threat. Bennett pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings to earn the win.
After dropping 12 of 13 games, Cal Poly (7-14) has won four of its last five.
Cal Poly's 15 runs and 18 hits are season highs. The Mustangs defeated Missouri State 15-5 and collected 13 hits in the season opener for both teams.
The Mustangs scored six times in the first inning Tuesday and never looked back. The Bulldogs came within 8-5 in the fifth before Cal Poly pulled away with three runs in the sixth inning and four in the ninth.
Cal Poly shortstop Aaron Casillas and third baseman Tate Shimao each singled twice and doubled, for two RBIs. Mustangs left fielder Ryan Stafford and second baseman Kemet Brown both singled twice.
Yorke and Casillas hit RBI doubles for a 2-0 lead then designated hitter Evan Cloyd belted a three-run homer to left.
Casillas singled in a run in the sixth then Shimao singled home two more. In the ninth, Corio lined a solo homer to right and Yorke hit his three-run shot as the Mustangs broke the game open.
Cal Poly pitcher Tanner Sagouspe struck out two to end it.
The Mustangs resume Big West Conference play Friday through Sunday with a series at Long Beach State.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.