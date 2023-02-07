Ten candidates are in the running for Times area Player of the Week for the week ending Feb. 4. Here is a summary of the 10 and their accomplishments.
Readers can vote at santamariatimes.com, lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com. The poll will close at 2 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 10 and the winner will be announced that evening. An article highlighting the winner will appear in the Feb. 11 edition of the Santa Maria Times.
Avi Anguiano, Lompoc girls soccer
Anguiano scored three goals as the Braves went 2-1 last week. One of the Lompoc wins was 1-0 over Morro Bay, which knocked the Pirates out of the running for the Ocean League championship and clinched the league title for Righetti.
Makayla Figuereo, Lompoc girls basketball
Figuereo notched a double-double, with 18 points and 10 rebounds, in Lompoc's 62-33 Ocean League win over Atascadero.
Cooper Bagby, Hancock College baseball
In his first junior college start, Bagby went six innings, allowing four hits, all singles, and no runs as the Bulldogs beat Long Beach City College 9-0 in their home opener.
Austria Holland, Nipomo girls wrestling
Holland won the championship at 106 pounds and was named the Outstanding Lower Weights Wrestler at the Central California Athletic Association (CCAA) Finals at Nipomo High School Saturday. Holland finished eighth at 111 pounds at the CIF State Wrestling Championships last season. She is unbeaten so far this year.
Avery Manko, Cabrillo girls wrestling
Manko scored a dramatic come-from-behind win for the championship at 235 pounds Saturday, winning by fall with 11 seconds left after trailing most of the match. Manko was named Outstanding Upper Weights Wrestler. Manko qualified for the state meet last year.
Lorenzo Martinez, Lompoc boys basketball
Martinez scored 24 points in the Braves' 59-56 Mountain League win over Atascadero.
Elizabeth Johnson, Orcutt Academy girls basketball
Johnson amassed a stat line of 71 points, 41 rebounds, seven assists, 12 steals and 10 blocked shots last week as the Spartans went 3-0 and remained in second place in the Mountain League.
Katelyn Mikkelson, Valley Christian Academy girls basketball
Mikkelson buried five 3-pointers en route to scoring 17 points in a 33-31 VCA loss at Coastal Christian. The Lions finished second behind the Conquerors in the Coast Valley League.
Caiden Hamilton, St. Joseph basketball
Hamilton amassed 66 points and 47 rebounds during a busy week for the Knights in which they played four games. The Mountain League front-runners won all three of their league games handily before losing 79-76 at Sacramento Inkerdum Saturday.
Bianca Flores, Righetti girls soccer
Flores scored five goals and had two assists in a week in which the Warriors went 2-0-1 and clinched the Ocean League championship.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.