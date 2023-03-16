USC scored eight runs in the second inning, overcoming an early 1-0 deficit, and went on to defeat Cal Poly 16-3 in a Wednesday night non-conference game at Baggett Stadium.
Right fielder Cole Gabrielson homered once and singled twice, driving in five runs, and designated hitter Nick Lopez also homered once, and doubled and singled for two RBIs as the Trojans moved to 8-7-1.
Cal Poly (3-11-1) has lost 10 of its last 11 games after winning its season-opening series against Missouri State. The Mustangs led 1-0 on a solo home run by Collin Villegas in the first inning, his fifth homer of the season.
USC sent 13 batters to the plate in the top of the second. The Mustangs were limited to single runs in the second and fifth innings.
Kennett Brown's first of two doubles knocked in the Cal Poly run in the second, and Ryan Stafford eventually scored on a wild pitch in the fifth after he doubled.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Besides Brown's two hits, Stafford also had two hits for the Mustangs.
Blake Sodersten (2-1), who pitched last four years at Cal State Northridge, earned the win for USC, allowing three runs and six hits over five innings iwth no walks and eight strikeouts.
Cal Poly used nine pitchers. Charlie Royle (0-1) took the loss.
The Mustangs will start Big West Conference play against Hawai'i (7-7) with a three-game series Friday-through-Sunday at Baggett Stadium.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.