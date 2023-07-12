Tommy Kendlinger 01.jpg

Hancock College outfielder Tommy Kendlinger has earned a spot on the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove list.

 Contributed, Hancock College

Hancock College outfielder Tommy Kendlinger has earned a spot on the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove list.

Kendlinger is a Ventura native who recently finished his freshman season for the Bulldogs.

He is one of three outfielders on the nine-member ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove squad and is the lone Western State Conference representative. Kendlinger's fielding record for his 105 defensive chances was spotless.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you