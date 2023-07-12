Hancock College outfielder Tommy Kendlinger has earned a spot on the ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove list.
Kendlinger is a Ventura native who recently finished his freshman season for the Bulldogs.
He is one of three outfielders on the nine-member ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove squad and is the lone Western State Conference representative. Kendlinger's fielding record for his 105 defensive chances was spotless.
Kendlinger led the team with six outfield assists, one of which came on a double play. Kendlinger earned a WSC Gold Glove in May.
The ABCA/Rawlings Gold Glove teams are selected in nine divisions, with all honorees receiving a Rawlings Gold Glove similar to those awarded to Major League players. The award was founded in 2007 and is chosen by the ABCA All-America Committee for each division.
Kendlinger becomes just the fifth Hancock baseball program member on record to receive the honor. Other former Bulldogs who made the list include outfielder Jake Steels (2022); outfielder Jacob Ruley (2021); third baseman Ryan Peinado (2017); and second baseman Chris Mallory (2010).
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.