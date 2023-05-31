Hancock College linebackers Cade Bruckman and Devin Guggia will play football at Fort Lewis College and Nebraska-Kearney respectively next season. Hancock second baseman Abigail Salazar will play softball for Cal State Fullerton.
The three announced their plans in May. Salazar will play at Cal State Fullerton as a preferred walk-on.
Guggia is an outside linebacker who graduated from St. Joseph High School. He finished with 37 tackles, intercepted three passes and broke up two more. Guggia made the All-Northern League Second Team at the end of the regular season, and finished his Hancock career with a total of 61 tackles in 17 games.
"I chose Nebraska-Kearney because they have a great football program and educational program with a lot of support from the community," said Guggia. "The coaches did a great job of getting me information, recruiting me and just being persistent.
"Going to Hancock teaches you how to grow. It makes you learn how to balance life, sports and school," Guggia said. "On the football side, we learn a lot of fundamentals like 'through the line', and 'always have the toes behind the line.' There is a real competitive nature when it comes to stepping on the field as a Bulldog when it comes to practice time and game days."
"The decision to commit to Fort Lewis was an easy one," said Bruckman, a Colorado native. "Durango, where the college is located, is a beautiful city and gives me the opportunity to get back closer to home."
Bruckman amassed 11 tackles total and broke up one pass during his two seasons at Hancock.
"My time at Hancock definitely prepared me to find success at the next level," said Bruckman. "The staff here also helped with my decision-making process while I was facing some adversity, which is something I really appreciated."
The Skyhawks are in the NCAA Division II and compete in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Hancock beat Moorpark 20-17 in overtime in the 2023 Strawberry Bowl at Hancock.
Salazar graduated from Righetti High School. She was a two-time First Team All-Conference selection during her career at Hancock and led the team with 24 stolen bases this year. That put her ninth in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA).
The second baseman had a .523 on-base percentage this year. Salazar racked up a total of 82 hits and 38 RBIs, and batted .371 over her Hancock career.
"There are a few big reasons why I chose Cal State Fullerton," said Salazar. "One of the main reasons is that it has been on my top list of schools since high school, not only for softball but also for academics as well.
"It also isn't too far from home, and I have family that lives around that area so that's a plus too," Salazar said. "Being given the opportunity to continue my career at a Division I program is something that every athlete dreams about. The Fullerton program is so successful and supportive, with a family-type atmosphere that I feel will make these last two years of softball very memorable."
The Titans compete in the Big West Conference.
"Spending two years here at Hancock has been nothing but beneficial," said Salazar. "I can honestly say that choosing to stay at AHC to continue my softball career over going straight to a four-year school strictly for academics was one of the best decisions I could have made.
"Coach Scia (Maumausolo) and her coaching staff here have helped me tremendously with improving my skill and shifting my mindset for the next level," said Salazar. "Aside from softball, I think the best part of being at Hancock was being able to build so many amazing relationships and make some of the best memories I'll ever have with my teammates."
Hancock edged Chaffey 6-5 in a play-in game to the 2023 CCCAA Southern Cal Regional. The Bulldogs went out in the first round at Palomar in two games of a best-of-three series.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.