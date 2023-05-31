Hancock College linebackers Cade Bruckman and Devin Guggia will play football at Fort Lewis College and Nebraska-Kearney respectively next season. Hancock second baseman Abigail Salazar will play softball for Cal State Fullerton.

The three announced their plans in May. Salazar will play at Cal State Fullerton as a preferred walk-on.

Guggia is an outside linebacker who graduated from St. Joseph High School. He finished with 37 tackles, intercepted three passes and broke up two more. Guggia made the All-Northern League Second Team at the end of the regular season, and finished his Hancock career with a total of 61 tackles in 17 games.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

