Ten Hancock College swimmers, five on the men's team and five on the women's side, have earned California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) All-American honors.

Swimmers in open events and on relay teams with the top 16 times across the state throughout the season earned CCCAA All-America status.

Max Pecile, Jarred Torres, Ryan Lacaste, Asa Marsalek and Jericho Orcino from the Hancock men's team all earned CCCAA All-American honors. Emma Marsalek, Jada Brown, Lizzie Hernandez, Jamilynn Allen and Julia Zimsen from the Hancock women's squad did the same.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you