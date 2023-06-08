Ten Hancock College swimmers, five on the men's team and five on the women's side, have earned California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) All-American honors.
Swimmers in open events and on relay teams with the top 16 times across the state throughout the season earned CCCAA All-America status.
Max Pecile, Jarred Torres, Ryan Lacaste, Asa Marsalek and Jericho Orcino from the Hancock men's team all earned CCCAA All-American honors. Emma Marsalek, Jada Brown, Lizzie Hernandez, Jamilynn Allen and Julia Zimsen from the Hancock women's squad did the same.
Pecile led the Bulldogs to a 13th-place finish among 35 teams at the CCCAA State Championship. Pecile racked up individual honors in the 400 individual medley (third at the state competition in 4:01.58), 200 individual medley (fourth, 1:52.18) and 200 backstroke (eighth, 1:52.82).
Torres netted All-American honors by clocking the 13th-fastest time in the state in the 1,650 freestyle. Lacaste had the 15th-fastest time in the 200 butterfly.
The Hancock men's 800 freestyle, 200 medley and 400 medley relay squads all made the list. Torres, Pecile, Lacaste and Asa Marsalek swam for the 800 freestyle relay team, which landed ninth on the state list. The 400 medley relay quartet and the 200 relay foursome, both of which consisted of Lacaste, Orcino, Pecile and Torres, were 10th and 15th respectively on the state list.
With just two swimmers in individual events, Brown and Emma Marsalek, the Hancock women placed 18th out of 35 teams at the state championship.
Marsalek, a freshman, ranked second in the state in the 1,650 freestyle (18:05.95), third in the 500 free (5:16.88) and fifth in the 400 individual medley (4:46.55).
Brown, another freshman, was 12th in the state in both the 100 and 200 butterfly.
Hancock's 800 freestyle and 400 medley relay teams both placed 15th on the state list. The 800 freestyle foursome consisted of Brown, Hernandez, Allen and Emma Marsalek. The 400 medley relay quartet consisted of Hernandez, Zimsen, Brown and Marsalek).
