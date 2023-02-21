022023 Jake Steels Cal Poly 01

Cal Poly junior Jake Steels, a Righetti High School graduate, went a combined 7-for-14 in the season-opening series last weekend.

 Owen Main, Cal Poly

Program newcomers Jake Steels, Aaron Casillas and Evan Cloyd all had three hits and two RBIs, and Cal Poly rallied to beat Missouri State 12-5 Sunday to win the three-game series at Cal Poly's Baggett Stadium two games to one as the Mustangs opened their 2023 season.

Steels, a Righetti High School graduate, went a combined 7-for-14 in the series.

Steels and Casillas each had a double and two singles. Cloyd tripled once and singled twice for the Mustangs, who hit .336 in the series.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you