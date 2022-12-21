Tounde Yessoufou, a 6-foot-6 wing for the St. Joseph boys basketball team, became a five-star recruit as a freshman, and he led the Knights on a run that tops the Honorable Mention list of Times 2022 sports stories on what was a busy sports year on the Central Coast.

Yessoufou averaged 26.4 points and 12.3 rebounds a game for a St. Joseph team that went 27-4, 12-0 and won the Mountain League championship.

The Knights beat Arroyo Grande 75-69 in the first round of overtime in the first round of league games. St. Joseph won every other league game by at least 13 points.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you