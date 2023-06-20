Eight Hancock College softball players were tabbed for All-Western State Conference honors at the end of the regular season.

Bulldogs second baseman Abigail Salazar and pitcher-outfielder Briana Munoz became two-time First Team All-Conference honorees. Catcher Madi Gamble, an All-Second Team selection last season, made the First Team this time. Infielder Lisette Coria also made the First Team.

Salazar, the Hancock lead-off hitter, registered a team high 24 stolen bases during the regular season, eighth in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA). Her on-base percentage was .524. The Righetti graduate had a .933 fielding percentage in 163 chances. She was involved in 14 of Hancock's 21 double plays.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

