Counselors greeted an enthusiastic group of approximately 80 campers at the annual Hancock College Baseball Camp at Hancock's John Osborne Field Wednesday.
Wednesday marked the day before the final camp session Thursday. The camp is for boys and girls ages 6 to 13.
Members of the Hancock coaching staff, including head coach Chris Stevens, and past and current Hancock players served as counselors.
"The counselors are really cool," said camper Liam Berry, 11, as he was about to transition to the batting cage station at the camp.
"I've gone to the camp the last two years. The most fun part for me is doing drills with the other kids, and the (Hancock) team members."
Hudson Ming, 10, said, "I went to the camp with Liam last year. My favorite part of the camp is meeting new friends, making new experiences."
There were several stations at the camp, including ball toss, infield grounders, shagging fly balls, during which campers tried to catch balls launched from a machine by a staffer, and the batting cages.
Stations were held at the Hancock baseball diamond and softball field.
Most of the campers sported baseball caps and other paraphernalia that showed off their favorite teams.
Before the campers reported to their various stations, Cooper Bagby, a Righetti High School graduate who recently completed his freshman season at Hancock, led the group in a rousing calisthenics routine. Bagby was a starting pitcher for the Bulldogs during the 2023 season.
"How low can you go?!," Bagby called out to the group during the yoga stretch.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.