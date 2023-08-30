Seven candidates are in the running for the second area Player of the Week honor of the 2023-24 school year, to be decided by voters.
The seven will vie for the POTW award for the week spanning Aug. 21-26. Voting is open until 2 p.m. Friday.
Here is a rundown on the seven candidates and their accomplishments.
Joe Castillo, Righetti football
With the game on the line, the junior kicked a no-doubt 26-yard field goal with one second left, giving the Warriors a come-from-behind 38-36 road win over Fresno Justin Garza. Righetti squared its record at 1-1 and earned its first win under new coach Rus Pickett.
Carter Vargas, St. Joseph football
Vargas rushed for both touchdowns as the Knights won 14-0 at Bakersfield Christian, evening their record at 1-1.
Jacob Manzo, Lompoc football
Manzo made a leaping catch in the end zone for the first Lompoc touchdown and intercepted two passes on defense as the Braves rallied for a 20-15 non-league win at Pioneer Valley. Lompoc evened its season record at 1-1.
Camonte Ortiz, Lompoc football
Ortiz broke a string of tackles after catching a pass from Lompoc quarterback Tony Arango and ran in to complete a 46-yard scoring play for the winning touchdown in the Lompoc win at Pioneer Valley.
Jose Bernal, Nipomo football
Bernal ran for all four touchdowns in Nipomo's 28-0 non-league win over Cabrillo at Huyck Stadium in Lompoc. The Titans broke a 12-game losing streak that dated back to 2021.
Hale Durbiano, Santa Ynez boys water polo
As the goalkeeper, Durbiano made a total of 59 saves and eight steals as the Pirates went 4-0 at the Arroyo Grande Fall Classic Tournament. When he was playing a field position, Durbiano scored four goals.
The Pirates pushed their season record to 5-0.
Miguel Padron, Hancock College men's soccer
Padron scored four goals in the Bulldogs' 9-0 win over Oakland-based Merritt and two more, including the game winner, in Hancock's 2-1 win over Monterey Peninsula, as the Bulldogs began their 2023 season by registering two road wins.
