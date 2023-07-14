Santa Ynez graduate Leo Valencia has landed a spot on the 2023 Cal Poly football roster as a kicker.

Valencia red-shirted at Cal Poly last year.

His senior year at Santa Ynez was in 2021. That year, Valencia averaged 52.7 yards on 55 kickoffs for a Pirates squad that went 8-3, including 4-1 in the Pacific View League in Santa Ynez's last year in the CIF Southern Section. Santa Ynez joined the Central Section effective the 2022-23 school year. The Pirates went out in the first round of the 2021 playoffs.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

