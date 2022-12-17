120722 SMHS BBALL 01
Pictured are Santa Maria basketball players, from left, Darren Cortez, Fritz Columnas and Jorge Adame. The Saints beat the Panthers 57-47 on Tuesday. 

 Kenny Cress, Staff

The Santa Maria boys basketball team had no trouble moving back above .500 Thursday night.

Angel Albarenga and Johnathan Lupercio scored 13 and 12 points respectively for the Saints, and Santa Maria (4-3) cruised to a 77-26 non-league win against Coastal Christian (1-5) in a non-league game at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym.

The Saints have won three of their last four games.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

