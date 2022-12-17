The Santa Maria boys basketball team had no trouble moving back above .500 Thursday night.
Angel Albarenga and Johnathan Lupercio scored 13 and 12 points respectively for the Saints, and Santa Maria (4-3) cruised to a 77-26 non-league win against Coastal Christian (1-5) in a non-league game at Santa Maria's Wilson Gym.
The Saints have won three of their last four games.
Lupercio has been productive with the 3-point shot this season, and he hit two against the Conquerors Thursday night. Lupercio also grabbed five rebounds.
Jorge Adame and Jake Cabrera scored nine points apiece for the Saints, who will play Coast Union next Tuesday at the Valley Christian Academy Tournament.
Righetti 71, Paso Robles 46
The Warriors (5-1) won their fifth straight, easing to a win on the road against the Bearcats (1-8). Details were unavailable at press time.
St. Joseph 76, San Marcos 33
Avary Cain dropped in 27 points and Candace Kpetikou scored 18 as the Knights (5-0) rolled to a non-league win at San Marcos (4-4) and stayed unbeaten.
Cain and Kpetikou pulled down 13 rebounds each en route to notching a double-double. Kai Oani scored 14 points for St. Joseph, and freshman Annalyssa Cota put in nine.
Mia Matautia and Maggie Perez snared six rebounds each for the Knights.
Cabrillo 56, Dos Pueblos 53 (overtime)
The Conquistadores (5-4) wiped out a 28-18 halftime deficit in regulation, out-scored the Chargers (3-3) 4-1 in overtime and took a non-league win at Cabrillo.
The score was 52-52 at halftime. Dos Pueblos out-scored Cabrillo 15-14 in the fourth quarter of regulation to force overtime after the Conqusitadores out-scored the Chargers 20-9 in the third.
Pioneer Valley 6, Lompoc 0
Five Panthers scored and four had an assist as Pioneer Valley (4-0-4, 2-0) blanked the Braves (3-4-0, 0-1) in a non-league game at Pioneer Valley.
Caleb Toledo scored two goals and assisted on another for the Panthers. Sebastian Aquino tallied once and had an assist.
Luis Cortes, Adrian Limon and Rafael Gudino all scored a goal. Manny Pulido and Bryan Guillen both racked up an assist.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Spencer Silverman's goal was sandwiched around two for Aiden Tapia, and the Pirates (2-6-1) beat the Conquistadores (1-4-0) in a non-league game at Santa Ynez.
Tapia opened the scoring with a goal in the 18th minute. The score was 1-0 at halftime because Cabrillo junior goalkeeper Jesus Aguiniga made a one-handed block on Jonathan Jimenez's break away shot.
The Cabrillo goal came on a free kick in the second half.
Fresno Bullard 3, Santa Maria 1
Michael McKinlay notched a hat trick with three goals, and the Knights (5-3-1) beat the Saints (7-3-0) at the Powerade Classic at Fresno Central High School.
Fresno Christian 3, Orcutt Academy 0
The Eagles (2-2-1) shut out the Spartans (0-5-0) in a non-league game at Orcutt Community Park.
Santa Maria 1, Pioneer Valley 0
The Saints (2-4-2) scored a goal in the second half and edged the Panthers (1-9-1) in a non-league game between these crosstown rivals at Santa Maria's Ralph Baldiviez Stadium.
The teams tied 1-1 at Pioneer Valley Tuesday night.
Arroyo Grande 2, Nipomo 0
Elise Flores scored twice, Presley Dunkle and Symphony Lozano both had an assist, and the Eagles (7-2-0) beat the Titans (1-7-3) in a non-league game at Nipomo.
Brooke Zimmer and Raquel Schmidt tallied for the Warriors (7-2-0) who won a non-league game at Cabrillo (1-4-1).
Keely Camacho and Bianca Flores both had an assist for the Warriors. Righetti goalkeeper Regina Reyes made four saves.
The Earwigs (2-1-1) nipped the Knights (1-5-0) in a non-league game at Dunn.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.