With the game on the line, Righetti junior kicker Joe Castillo kicked a no-doubt 26-yard field goal with one second left, giving the Warriors a come-from-behind 38-36 win at Fresno Justin Garza. The Warriors squared their season record at 1-1 and earned their first win under new coach Rus Pickett.
Castillo is the Times area Player of the Week, as determined by voters. Castillo garnered 532 votes, 55 percent of the votes cast.
He won out in a field of six. Statistics the Times retrieved concerning one of the entries were incorrect, so that entry was disqualified. The entry was not one of the top vote getters.
Santa Ynez boys water goalkeeper Hale Durbiano was the runner-up with 286 votes, 30 percent of the total. Durbiano made a total of 59 saves and eight steals as the Pirates went 4-0 at the Arroyo Grande Fall Classic Tournament. When he was playing a field position, Durbiano scored four goals.
Here is a summary of the rest of the candidates in the field and their accomplishments.
Jacob Manzo, Lompoc football
Manzo made a leaping catch in the end zone for the first Lompoc touchdown and intercepted two passes on defense as the Braves rallied for a 20-15 non-league win at Pioneer Valley. Lompoc evened its season record at 1-1.
Camonte Ortiz, Lompoc football
Ortiz broke a string of would-be tackles after catching a short pass from Lompoc quarterback Tony Arango and ran in to complete a 46-yard scoring play for the winning touchdown in the Lompoc win at Pioneer Valley.
Carter Vargas, St. Joseph football
Vargas rushed for both touchdowns as the Knights won 14-0 at Bakersfield Christian, squaring their season record at 1-1.
Miguel Padron, Hancock College men's soccer
Padron scored four goals in the Bulldogs' 9-0 win over Oakland-based Merritt and two more, including the game winner, in Hancock's 2-1 win over Monterey Peninsula as the Bulldogs began their 2023 season by registering two road wins.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.