Righetti's Caden Cuccia has been voted the Santa Maria Times Player of the Week. 

Righetti junior Caden Cuccia had a big week last week. As a result, he is the Times area Player of the Week for the week ending April 15, as determined by voters.

Cuccia helped the Righetti baseball team to a 3-1 showing at the Central Coast Classic that it hosted at Righetti last week. The Warriors beat highly regarded Newbury Park 5-2 in its last tournament game.

Cuccia garnered 70,449 votes of the 110,460 votes cast and won out in a field of six candidates for the Player of the Week honor. He had multiple hits throughout the Central Coast Classic and pitched a two-hit complete game in a 7-2 Righetti tournament win over Westlake Village Westlake.

