Tuesday was a record day for Hancock College sophomore Cynthia Ramirez.
Ramirez popped in six goals as the Bulldogs (2-2-0) drubbed Porterville (0-2-0) 14-0 in a non-conference women's soccer game at Hancock. The Arroyo Grande native broke the old school single-game record of five goals that Bonnie Zuniga set in 2016 and Ramirez tied twice last year.
The record fell when Ramirez, with an assist from Stacy Ramos, tallied for the last time in the 62nd minute.
It took awhile Tuesday before Ramirez started her record run. She scored Hancock's seventh goal, unassisted in the 26th minute.
Ramirez then scored Hancock goals nine-through-13. Zorah Coulibaly assisted Ramirez on her second goal of the day, Ximena Jinojosa assisted Ramirez on her third and the next two Ramirez goals before the record breaker were unassisted.
Estrella Guzman, unassisted, scored the last Hancock goal in the 70th minute. The Bulldogs led 10-0 at halftime.
Ramirez actually first broke into the points column Tuesday with an assist, to Kaihla Lopez in the seventh minute on the first goal of the game.
Lopez and Zorah Coulibaly both scored two of the first six Hancock goals. Leslie Ramirez knocked in the second Hancock goal, and Annette Vargas scored the third. Liliana Jones tallied in the 40th minute to make it 8-0 before Ramirez began her string of five goals.
Seven Bulldogs scored Tuesday and seven had assists. Coulibaly had two assists, and Lopez, Vargas, Jinojosa, Ramos, and Cynthia and Leslie Ramirez all had one.
The Pirates did not take a shot on goal as Hancock goalkeepers Maya Mendek and Sam Patchin had an easy time combining for the second Bulldogs shutout of the year.
Hancock will play a non-conference game at West Los Angeles Friday at 4 p.m.
Hancock freshman Itandehui Olea is one of four 5CTCA Runners of the Week for this week.
Olea, who graduated from Santa Maria High School, led the Bulldogs to their second team win in as many meets this year at the Moorpark Invitational last Friday. Olea won the 5K race in 19 minutes 28 seconds, well ahead of runner-up Marbella Flores of East Los Angeles.
The 5CTCA honored Olea and Jyden Schmid of San Diego Mesa from the south, and Andrea Villegas of Hartnell and Mateo Delgadillo of American River from the north.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.