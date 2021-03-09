If Santa Barbara County high schools were beginning their football seasons this week, they'd all have to undergo COVID-19 testing for players and coaches.

Santa Barbara County schools, however, are starting their seasons next week, March 19. That extra week of preparations for a season may allow schools to kick off their seasons without undergoing any coronavirus testing.

On Tuesday, the county's adjusted case rate for COVID-19 was updated to 9.7, falling from 13 the previous week.

The California Department of Public Health set guidelines last month requiring schools in counties with an adjusted case rate between 7 and 14 to test students and coaches in outdoor, high-contact sports like football, water polo and soccer.

With county teams kicking off their seasons March 19, schools will be waiting anxiously to see what the county's adjusted case rate will be when it's updated on March 16. If it's below 7, schools are not required to test athletes in those high-contact, outdoor sports.

Based on recent trends, Santa Barbara County's rate will almost surely fall below 7. That would then allow schools to opt out of a testing program altogether. Some districts, though, could still choose to test its athletes and coaches.

The state and federal government is providing funding and assistance to schools hoping to test students and staff members.

When the CDPH announced its impending testing requirements, Santa Ynez Valley Union School District said it was already receiving testing kits from the county and was planning on testing all athletes at Santa Ynez Valley Union High School, not just those in high-contact sports.

Santa Ynez athletic director Ashley Coelho said her school has been busy testing its student-athletes and coaches. Coelho said the school tested 210 coaches and athletes last Wednesday, testing athletes from all levels and sports, including football. The Pirates are scheduled to test 165 more coaches and athletes on Wednesday.

"Next week, we will add baseball, boys tennis and girls soccer, too, unless we hit under 7.0," Coelho said in an email. "This will add about 120 more people next week. Today, we were at 9.7 so we still have to test."

Coelho added, "I will keep testing all fall and some spring athletes until we fall below the 7.0." The athletic director added that testing indoor athletes will be a different challenge, with the more precise PCR testing required.

Over in San Luis Obispo County, meanwhile, the case rate had dropped to 5.7 on Tuesday. It was 6.8 last week. San Luis Obispo County's case rate was about a week ahead of Santa Barbara's, passing the 14 threshold in February. That means SLO County schools do not have to test water polo, soccer or football athletes and coaches before returning to competition.

As of Tuesday, at least two San Luis Obispo County schools were not testing their players after the county went below a 7 adjusted case rate last week. Student-athletes at Nipomo High were scheduled to be tested last week if the county's case rate hadn't dropped below 7, but once the rate was unveiled to be 6.8, the testing was scrapped.

With high school football returning to the area next week, another big topic has been around the question on whether families and fans will be allowed at venues for games.

Last week, Santa Maria Joint Union High School District spokesperson Kenny Klein said the district was developing a policy on the subject.

“We have had conversations and athletic directors and vice principals in charge of sports are meeting (this) week to discuss the new suggested guidance from county officials," Klein said in an email. "Once a plan is developed, we will communicate this to our school community."

Lucia Mar's plan in San Luis Obispo County will likely allow for four immediate family members to attend games held on district grounds.

Indoor sports is a different story. Schools will need to enact a comprehensive testing program for basketball, with entire teams and staffs being tested multiple times a week, including PCR testing, no matter the tier or adjusted case rate. In an indoor sport with masks, like volleyball, testing is a little less stringent, with about half the team needing a weekly test.