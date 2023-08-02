Campers and instructors gathered happily around their winning design, Jersey Jimmy, during the second day of the Hancock Youth Softball Camp Wednesday morning.

Jersey Jimmy, a collection of bats, balls, batting gloves and a cap "is a softball peacock," designers explained to veteran Hancock head softball coach Scia Maumausolo, who is overseeing the camp and was one of the judges.

Maumausolo explained to the design groups that they had five minutes to do their design and they needed to give its design a name. The Jersey Jimmy design won out in a field of four designs.

