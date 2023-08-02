Campers and instructors gathered happily around their winning design, Jersey Jimmy, during the second day of the Hancock Youth Softball Camp Wednesday morning.
Jersey Jimmy, a collection of bats, balls, batting gloves and a cap "is a softball peacock," designers explained to veteran Hancock head softball coach Scia Maumausolo, who is overseeing the camp and was one of the judges.
Maumausolo explained to the design groups that they had five minutes to do their design and they needed to give its design a name. The Jersey Jimmy design won out in a field of four designs.
It was all a part of a bonding process that Maumausolo and the six instructors, who are Hancock coaches, or present or future Hancock players, hope to establish with the campers.
The three-day camp runs through Thursday.The morning session is designated for players ages 8-through-13 and the afternoon camp is for players ages 14-through-18.
Hancock sports information director Shelby Scott said 37 campers had registered for the camp.
Chastity Johnson is a veteran Hancock assistant coach. She is also a member of the Hancock College Sports Hall of Fame and a veteran instructor at the camp.
"I've been an assistant coach here for 12 years, I played for this school and I'm a private hitting coach for a little less than half of these girls," said Johnson. "So there's already a connection there.
"First and foremost, it starts with building relationships, especially with these girls who are playing this game we care about so much," said Johnson. "We want to establish those bonds with the players, the parents. It helps build community, and that's what we want to do here."
Johnson was animated throughout the drills, clapping and encouraging the players.
"There you go!," Johnson exclaimed at one point during a racing drill.
"Love her!," Johnson shouted, gesturing toward a camper.
Sadie Moussa, 17, was at the morning camp. She played first base and outfield as a junior for the 2023 Chicago Taft varsity that went 22-15-1 overall and won the Chicago Public Red Conference championship with a 12-1 record. The Eagles made it to the Illinois High School Association sectional semifinals.
Moussa's parents, particularly her mother, Kelli, have roots when it comes to Hancock softball.
Kelli Moussa (then Kelli Koens) played softball for Righetti, "Then she played with coach (Maumausolo) at Cal State Northridge," for the 1994 Matadores team that made it to the 1994 Women's College World Series, said Sadie Moussa. "My dad knows (Maumausolo) too."
Instructors Eva Garza and Rianna Dulay graduated from Righetti and Pioneer Valley respectively last June and will play for Hancock next season. This was the first camp, as instructors anyway, for both.
"I went to these camps when I was younger, and I just really like to be able to help the kids," said Garza.
Garza played third base and left field for Righetti. Dulay was the third baseman for the 2023 Pioneer Valley softball team that won the Ocean League championship, the first league title in program history.
"I just like teaching the kids," said Dulay. "Teaching them helps me remember what it was like for me as a kid playing."
Camper Kylee Narez, 9, plays travel softball. Fellow camper Laylah Maxwell, 8, does not, but does play youth softball.
Narez plays pitcher and center field. Maxwell plays second base. Both of them said they like hitting best.
Speaking of batting, left-hander Sadie Moussa put on an impressive display during a hitting drill, repeatedly driving the ball deep to the outfield.
"I just really like the approaches the coaches here have," said Moussa. "It gives me an opportunity to learn.
"There's a lot to learn."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.