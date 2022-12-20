Taevon Pierre-Louis had been out school since 2019 and was working at various jobs in his native Lorain, Ohio.

Kevin Kogbara, a 2021 graduate of Peoria High School in Arizona, said he had been weighing basketball offers from NCAA Division I schools.

They both wound up playing basketball for Hancock College for the 2022-23 season. They also figure to present literally big problems for opposing defense. Pierre-Louis and Kogbara, both freshman forward-centers, are listed at 6-foot-6, 255 pounds and 6-7, 260 respectively on the Hancock roster.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

