Falls by No. 5 Dylan Ragusin at 133 pounds and No. 2 Mason Parris at 285 powered No. 4 Michigan to a 30-11 victory against No. 28 Cal Poly in a non-conference dual wrestling meet Friday night before 1,482 fans in Mott Athletics Center at Cal Poly.
The Wolverines moved to 4-0 in duals. The Mustangs dropped to 3-4.
Michigan won seven of the 10 bouts. One of the Cal Poly wins was a 6-1 upset win for unranked Brawley Lamer against No. 31 Joseph Walker at 174 pounds.
Brawley Lamer is one of three Lamer brothers who wrestled in the dual. Chance Lamer wrestles for Michigan, and he won by injury default over Dom Demas at 4:54 of the 149 bout. At 165, Michigan's Cameron Armine earned a 5-2 decision over Legend Lamer.
Chance Lamer rallied from 4-1 down to take a 5-4 lead before Demas suffered a head injury with six seconds left in the second period and entered into concussion protocol.
Besides Brawley Lamer, Bernie Truax and Lawrence Saenz notched the other two Cal Poly wins. Truax, ranked No. 8 at 197 pounds this week, scored a 16-1 technical fall against Brendin Yatooma at the 7:00 mark. Saenz defeated No. 20 Cole Mattin 4-1 at 141 pounds.
Michigan jumped to an early 9-0 lead before Saenz got the Mustangs on the board. Unranked Jack Medley upset No. 25 Antonio Lorenzo 3-2 at 125 pounds then Ragusin stopped Ethan Rotondo in 2:44 of the bout at 133 pounds.
The Wolverines got 8-2 wins from Will Lewan over Luka Wick at 157 pounds and Matt Finesilver over Jarad Priest at 174.
Cal Poly will wrestle at Air Force Friday and Northern Colorado Sunday.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.