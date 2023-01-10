Falls by No. 5 Dylan Ragusin at 133 pounds and No. 2 Mason Parris at 285 powered No. 4 Michigan to a 30-11 victory against No. 28 Cal Poly in a non-conference dual wrestling meet Friday night before 1,482 fans in Mott Athletics Center at Cal Poly.

The Wolverines moved to 4-0 in duals. The Mustangs dropped to 3-4.

Michigan won seven of the 10 bouts. One of the Cal Poly wins was a 6-1 upset win for unranked Brawley Lamer against No. 31 Joseph Walker at 174 pounds.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

