Nick Brown.jpg

Nick Brown

 Contributed, Hancock College

Sometimes Nick Brown went with his fastball Saturday. Sometimes he went with an off-speed pitch.

Whatever the Hancock College freshman right-hander threw, he usually threw for strikes. The Moorpark hitters never did solve him, and Brown, a Bakersfield Stockdale graduate, notched his first complete game of the year, a 6-0 win for the Bulldogs over the Raiders in a Western State Conference North Division game at Hancock's John Osborne Field.

Brown scattered six hits, struck out seven and walked none. The Hancock defense turned away the one Moorpark serious scoring threat against Brown by turning a double play with runners on first and third and one out in the third inning.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

