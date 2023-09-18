It figured that the Hancock College football team would be up against it in its non-league game at perennially powerful Mount San Antonio College last Saturday night, and the Bulldogs were.
The Walnut-based Mounties led by 21 at the 6:38 mark of the second quarter, and Mt. SAC posted a 42-21 win to move to 3-0. The Bulldogs are 1-2.
The Bulldogs got close briefly. A Caden Harris 10-yard touchdown run got Hancock within 14-7 at the 14:19 mark of the second quarter. Mounties quarterback Alex Flores made sure his team would get more distance from the Bulldogs before halftime.
Flores scored on a one-yard run at the 11:38 mark of the the second quarter and from five yards out 6:41 before halftime. Metuliki Tupou cut the Hancock deficit to 28-14 on a one-yard run 2:23 before halftime, but the Bulldogs drew no closer.
A Hancock bright spot was its characteristically strong running game. The Bulldogs churned out 197 yards on the ground on 39 team rushes. Harris led the Bulldogs with 98 yards on just 14 carries.
However, the Mounties racked up a balanced 475 yards of offense, 248 passing and 227 rushing. Mt. SAC's Nicholas Floyd needed just eight carries to rack up a game high 139 rushing yards. Floyd broke off a 31-yard touchdown run at the 13:15 of the first quarter for the first score of the game.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
The Mounties scored two more short rushing touchdowns. De'shon Thompson went in from four yards out to make it 14-0 at the 4:07 mark of the first quarter, and Isaiah Dickerson scored on a two-yard run 1:16 before halftime. Mt. SAC led 35-14 at intermission.
Flores finished with 185 yards passing. He completed 14 of his 21 passes and did not throw an interception. Mt. SAC backup Sean Jastrab threw a 15-yard touchdown pass to Anthony Felton near the end of the third quarter.
Hancock quarterback Jackson Clavel finished nine-for-15 passing for 90 yards, with one interception.
The Bulldogs will open their 2023 Northern League campaign at home against Ventura (1-2) at 2 p.m. Saturday.
The Pirates took their second straight non-league home loss last Saturday, falling 35-31 to Cerritos. Mt. SAC drubbed Ventura 65-24 the prior week.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.