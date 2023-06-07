Athletes of the Year

Aiden McCarthy, left, has been tabbed Cal Poly Male Athlete of the Year, and women's soccer standout Camille Lafaix has earned the Mustangs' Female Athlete of the Year award.

 Contributed, Cal Poly athletics

Aiden McCarthy, who has had an historic redshirt sophomore campaign for the Cal Poly track and field and cross country programs, has been tabbed Cal Poly Male Athlete of the Year, and women's soccer standout Camille Lafaix has earned the Mustangs' Female Athlete of the Year award.

The awards were presented during the annual Night of the Mustang at Chumash Auditorium on the Cal Poly campus.

Other award winners were pole vaulter Mathis Bresko and beach volleyball star Delaney Peranich, the male and female scholar-athletes of the year, and football player Brian Dukes and beach volleyball standout Izzy Martinez , Cal Poly's newcomers of the year.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you