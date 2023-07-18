Pecile.jpg
Decorated Hancock College swimmer Max Pecile has signed with Fresno Pacific University.

 Contributed, Hancock College

"I chose FPU because there is one thing that I have not done with a team yet, and that is win a conference championship," Pecile said in a Hancock news release. "Coach Bryan (Sharar) at Fresno Pacific really believes that my skill set, combined with the rest of the team, could really help FPU take home the conference title."

Fresno Pacific is an NCAA Division 2 member. The Sunbirds finished fourth at the 2023 Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference (PCSC) Finals.

