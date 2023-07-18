Decorated Hancock College swimmer Max Pecile has signed with Fresno Pacific University.
"I chose FPU because there is one thing that I have not done with a team yet, and that is win a conference championship," Pecile said in a Hancock news release. "Coach Bryan (Sharar) at Fresno Pacific really believes that my skill set, combined with the rest of the team, could really help FPU take home the conference title."
Fresno Pacific is an NCAA Division 2 member. The Sunbirds finished fourth at the 2023 Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference (PCSC) Finals.
Pecile earned three individual and three relay team 3C2A All-America honors, was the 2023 Western State Conference Men's Swimming Athlete of the Year and racked up conference titles in the 200 individual medley, the 400 IM and the 200 backstroke en route to earning 60 individual points for the Bulldogs at the conference championship.
As a freshman, Pecile garnered two individual titles at the WSC Championships, in the 100 and 200 backstroke events. He finished second in the 500 free. Pecile holds 10 individual school records and was a member of program record-setting relay teams.
"I will be racing in the 200 backstroke, the 500 free and the 400 individual medley next year," Pecile said in the release. "I enjoy racing these events because they challenge my mindset and body."
Pecile graduated from Santa Ynez High School.
"My time here at Hancock prepared me for the future of my swimming career," said Pecile. "Coach Mike (Ashmore) made me the best swimmer I have ever been up to this day. I hope to use the skills he taught me to further my knowledge in the sport and get faster so that I can help FPU secure a conference title next season."
Ashmore was the WSC Men's Swimming Coach of the Year in 2023.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.