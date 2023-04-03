Photos: Cal Poly hosts annual alumni game
Eddie Saldivar's base-loaded single to right-centerfield in the bottom of the 10th inning lifted Long Beach State to a 9-8 victory over Cal Poly Sunday at Blair Field in Long Beach, completing a sweep of the three-game Big West Conference series.

The Dirtbags' second walk-off win in as many games marked their eighth consecutive win. Long Beach State improved to 18-8, 6-3. The Mustangs dropped to 7-17, 3-6.

Cal Poly scored in the top of the 10th on a two-out RBI single by Joe Yorke for an 8-7 lead but Long Beach, which won Saturday's game 5-4 on a walk-off home run by Jonathon Long, tied the game at 8-8 on a two-run home run by Tyler White, a .136 hitter.

