Yvette Rodriguez edged out Lompoc High School schoolmate Jimmy Villanueva to earn Times area Player of the Week honors for the week ending Feb. 25, as chosen by voters.

Both were goalkeepers for the Lompoc girls and boys teams respectively, each of whom earned CIF Central Section Division 4 championships last week.

Rodriguez made four saves as No. 5 Lompoc won 5-1 at No. 3 Bishop Union in the Division 4 championship game. Rodriguez garnered 28,488 votes, 48 percent of the 59,450 votes cast. She won out in a field of 12 candidates.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

