Yvette Rodriguez edged out Lompoc High School schoolmate Jimmy Villanueva to earn Times area Player of the Week honors for the week ending Feb. 25, as chosen by voters.
Both were goalkeepers for the Lompoc girls and boys teams respectively, each of whom earned CIF Central Section Division 4 championships last week.
Rodriguez made four saves as No. 5 Lompoc won 5-1 at No. 3 Bishop Union in the Division 4 championship game. Rodriguez garnered 28,488 votes, 48 percent of the 59,450 votes cast. She won out in a field of 12 candidates.
Villanueva made two saves in the shootout phase as No. 14 Lompoc won 4-2 at No. 1 Riverdale in the shootout after the teams were tied 1-1 after regulation and overtime on a mud bog of a pitch in pouring rain. Villanueva earned 27,999 votes, 47 percent of the total vote.
The Lompoc girls and boys soccer teams and girls basketball squad, along with the St. Joseph boys basketball team and girls soccer squad and the Santa Maria boys soccer team, all earned Central Section divisional championships last week. At press time, only the St. Joseph boys basketball squad remained in the regional playoffs.
Here is a summary of the rest of the candidates in the field and their accomplishments. The winner is chosen by readers of the Santa Maria Times, Lompoc Record and Santa Ynez Valley News who vote online at santamariatimes.com; lompocrecord.com and syvnews.com.
Isabella Ruiz, St. Joseph girls soccer, 2,408 votes
Ruiz scored twice as the No. 1 Knights beat Bakersfield Centennial 7-1 for the Division 2 title on a cold, rainy, windy Friday night at St. Joseph's Jay Will Stadium.
Eddie Garces, Santa Maria boys soccer, 195 votes
Garces gave the Saints his usual good ballhandling on offense and steadied the Santa Maria defense late as the No. 5 Saints beat No. 6 Pioneer Valley 2-0 in overtime at Santa Maria to win the Central Section Division 2 title in a final between the two crosstown rivals. Santa Maria won its first divisional championship since 2005.
Both teams qualified for the regional playoffs. Santa Maria beat Agoura 5-1 in the first round of Division 2 then lost 2-0 at No. 1 Escondido San Pasqual in the semifinals. No. 6 Pioneer Valley lost 3-1 to No. 3 Placentia El Dorado in the first round of Division 3.
Austria Holland, Nipomo girls wrestling
The No. 5 seed in the 106 pounds weight class finished sixth at the CIF Wrestling Championships, earning herself a spot on the medals podium and qualifying for the nationals.
Kate Barnett, Nipomo softball
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Templeton scored a 6-5 non-league walkoff win in nine innings against the Titans, but Barnett struck out 19 batters, hit two and walked just one. Four runs against her were earned, but Nipomo coach Robert Oliver said three balls were misplayed in the Nipomo outfield. Barnett was 1-for-1 at the plate, with a sacrifice fly, two walks and a run scored.
Luis Marin, St. Joseph boys basketball
Marin scored a team-high 18 points on seven-for-13 shooting from the field as the No. 3 Knights beat No. 1 Clovis West 74-58 at Selland Arena in Fresno last Saturday night to win the Division 1 championship. Marin also had four assists and made three steals. The Knights turned the tables on the Golden Hawks after Clovis West rallied from a 15-point second half deficit in regulation to beat St. Joseph 72-63 in overtime for the 2022 Division 1 title.
No. 3 St. Joseph will play at No. 2 San Ramon Dougherty Valley Saturday night at 7 p.m. in the Open Division semifinals of the CIF Northern California Regional of the state playoffs. St. Joseph and Dougherty Valley both had a first-round bye.
Brayan Robles, Pioneer Valley boys soccer
Santa Maria eventually broke through and scored, on two Inri Torres goals, to take the Division 2 title, but Robles helped the Panthers keep the Saints off the scoreboard until late in the first half of overtime. Robles, a fullback, was a leader for the Pioneer Valley defense all season.
Kylee Garcia, Lompoc girls basketball
Garcia made a 12-foot baseline floater for the winning basket at No. 5 Lompoc beat No. 12 Tulare Union 32-31 at Selland Arena to win the Division 4 championship.
Alexandra Paquet, Hancock College women's basketball
Paquet scored a total of 32 points, on 12-for-22 shooting from the field, as the Bulldogs split two games in the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) Southern Regional. No. 10 Hancock beat No. 23 Southwestern 77-69 at Hancock in the first round then lost 55-50 at No. 7 Glendale in the second. Paquet snared a team-high seven rebounds in the Glendale game. First-year Hancock coach Andre Scott's team finished 21-9, the first time in program history a Bulldogs team won at least 20 games in a season.
Vondre Chase, Hancock men's basketball
The No. 17 Bulldogs lost 74-73 at No. 16 West Los Angeles College in the first round of the Southern Cal Regional but Chase, a sophomore from Watertown, Massachusetts, scored 23 points on 8-for-11 shooting from the floor.
Luke Kovach, Hancock baseball
The Cal Poly signee gave up just two hits in his six innings on the mound as the Bulldogs beat Los Angeles Pierce 9-0 at Hancock's John Osborne Field to complete a three-game sweep of the Brahmas to start Hancock's Western State Conference North Division campaign. At press time, the Bulldogs were 4-0 in the WSC North.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.