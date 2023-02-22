Nipomo High School graduate Key-annah Campbell-Pu'a threw a no-hitter for Hawaii Sunday morning as the Rainbow Wahine defeated Montana 7-0 at Eller Media Stadium at the Desert Classic in Las Vegas.
Campbell-Pu'a, a freshman right-hander, faced the minimum 21 batters and struck out six with no walks. Hawaii turned double plays in the fourth and sixth innings to erase baserunners who reached base via an error and a swinging strike passed ball.
Campbell-Pu'a pitched the first no-hitter for Hawaii since Izzy Dino threw one against Marist on March 14, 2019 and the first seven-inning no-hitter in program history since Stephanie Ricketts threw one against Fresno State in 2012.