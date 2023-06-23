062323 Jesse Garza 01

Hancock College linebacker Jesse Garza has committed to NCAA Division 1 member Eastern Illinois University.

 Contributed, Hancock College

Eastern Illinois is based in Charleston and competes in the Big South-Ohio Valley Conference Football Association.

Garza is a Nipomo High School graduate.

