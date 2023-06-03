Baez.png

Isaac Baez's Mid-America Christian University (MACU baseball team won the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) World Series.

 Contributed, MACU

Isaac Baez's Mid-America Christian University (MACU baseball team won the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) World Series.

Baez, a Santa Maria High School and Hancock College graduate, was a pitcher for the Oklahoma City-based Evangels who won the title when a Carlos Medina walk-off single through the left side scored Tylor Richey and gave MACU a 3-2 win over No. 2 Southwest Christian and the title. The NCCAA World Series took place at Urban Youth Academy in Kansas City, Missouri.

Baez, a junior right hander, was 9-3 with a 4.50 ERA for the Evangels this year. He was third on the team in innings pitched, with 86.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you