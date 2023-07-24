Instructors and campers mixed with enthusiasm on the first day of the Hancock College Girls Youth Summer Basketball Camp on the Joe White Memorial Gymnasium court at Hancock Monday.
Giselle Calderon grinned broadly as she backed up and held up two fingers during an early drill, signaling to the campers that they were to dribble the ball using two fingers.
"Good!," Calderon called out as campers dribbled the ball as they were instructed to do. "Good job."
Calderon and the other instructors at the camp, which is for girls ages 8-17 and runs through Thursday, who are current or future players for the Hancock women's basketball team. First-year Hancock women's head basketball coach Danah Smith is overseeing the camp.
Calderon will be a Hancock sophomore next year. As a freshman, the Orcutt Academy graduate helped Hancock to a successful season under first-year coach Andre Scott. The Bulldogs finished 21-9, 9-3, swept their two-game series with Western State Conference North Division rival Ventura for the first time in program history and won a first-round regional playoff game.
This is the first Hancock basketball camp Calderon has worked and, "Absolutely, what I like best about the camp is interacting with the girls," she said.
"I get to be an example to different age groups of girls. I think that's my favorite part."
Instructor Maggie Perez said of the camp, "It's bigger than basketball, really."
Perez is an incoming Hancock freshman who graduated from St. Joseph. "We all come together for the love of the game," she said. "They look up to us. It's good."
Perez was a guard for the 2022-23 St. Joseph varsity that rolled to a 14-0 Mountain League campaign en route to winning the league title. The Knights made it to the CIF Central Section Division 1 semifinals, then went out in the first round of the regionals.
Campers Angeliya Gonzalez and Eryka Gudmonds both played high school varsity basketball last season. Gonzalez, who will be a junior next school year, averaged nine points a game as a guard for the Cabrillo varsity last season, second on the team behind Rylie Jenkins.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Gudmonds, 15, will be a sophomore. The power forward/center was pulled up from the Orcutt Academy junior varsity to the varsity for the 2023 playoffs.
"I think playing with the other girls is my favorite part of the camp," said Gonzalez, whose Cabrillo team won a first-round playoff game last season. Besides, "The (instructors) help you develop."
Gudmonds said, "(The camp) is a great kickstart to the pre-season." Orcutt Academy went out in the divisional semifinals in 2023.
Camper Samantha Miya, 12, said she has not played youth basketball but hopes to play for a team when she gets older.
"What I like best about the camp is that if you mess up, the coaches here make sure you know it's OK," Miya said.
Hancock athletic director Shelby Scott said 20 campers were enrolled.
Smith gave the campers some detailed tips during drills.
"Remember, if it's a taller defender you want to pass the ball around her," she reminded one camper. "If it's a shorter defender, you want to pass the ball over her."
"This is my first camp," said Smith, who will start her first season as the Hancock head women's basketball coach after two seasons as an assistant, including to Andre Scott during the 2022-23 campaign.
"Twenty campers is a really good number for the first camp," Smith said. "I'm just excited to keep it going, keep it growing."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.