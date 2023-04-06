The host team began its appearance at its own Hancock Spring Classic with a win Wednesday.
In a back-and-forth game, Hancock College (19-11) edged Cypress (20-8) 7-6 on opening day of the Hancock Spring Classic at Hancock's John Osborne Field.
Three lead changes took place during the first four innings. Santa Maria High School graduate Brayan Nunez singled home Righetti grad Gavin Long in the bottom of the seventh inning for the eventual winning run.
Isaac Rodriguez doubled in Luke Honikel in the top of the eighth to bring the Chargers within 7-6, but Hancock closer Anthony Lopez shut out Cypress in the top of the ninth to earn his third save.
Hancock starter Cooper Bagby (7-2) worked five innings and got the win. Bagby gave up four runs on seven hits. Lopez held Cypress to one run on two hits during his three innings of work.
Tommy Kendlinger had three hits and three RBIs for Hancock. Aaron Perez gave Cypress a 4-3 lead when he hit a two-run homer off Bagby in the fourth.
The Bulldogs got to Cypress starter Evan Adolphus (4-2) for six runs, all earned, on 10 hits in five innings.
Hancock was scheduled to face Fresno City College at 1 p.m. Thursday in another Spring Classic game.
