Coop

Hancock starter Cooper Bagby (7-2) worked five innings and got the win on Wednesday. Bagby gave up four runs on seven hits. Lopez held Cypress to one run on two hits during his three innings of work.

 Hancock College

The host team began its appearance at its own Hancock Spring Classic with a win Wednesday.

In a back-and-forth game, Hancock College (19-11) edged Cypress (20-8) 7-6 on opening day of the Hancock Spring Classic at Hancock's John Osborne Field.

Three lead changes took place during the first four innings. Santa Maria High School graduate Brayan Nunez singled home Righetti grad Gavin Long in the bottom of the seventh inning for the eventual winning run.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you