Hancock College women's soccer midfielder Hayde Gallardo has signed with Plainview, Texas-based Wayland Baptist University. 

Wayland Baptist is dual-affiliated, with membership status in both the National Christian College Athletic Association (NCCAA) and the NAIA. The Pioneers compete in the Sooner Athletic Conference.

"My ultimate goal was to find a program that offered me the opportunity to continue to play soccer while covering the cost of completing my education, which is exactly what WBU was able to do," Gallardo said in a Hancock news release.

