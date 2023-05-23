Hancock College freshman Nasim Moody placed fifth in the men's long jump at the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Championship at Modesto Junior College with a career best 7.05 meters Saturday.
The Philadelphia native duplicated his fifth-place finish at the Southern Cal Finals at San Diego Mesa. Moody had a best of 6.95 meters there.
Moody totaled eight top-10 finishes in the long jump this past season, including a first-place at the Western State Conference Relays. He opened the season with a mark of 6.53 meters in the first event of the year then consistently improved his marks over the season.