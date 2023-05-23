Hancock College freshman Nasim Moody placed fifth in the men's long jump at the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Championship at Modesto Junior College with a career best 7.05 meters Saturday.

The Philadelphia native duplicated his fifth-place finish at the Southern Cal Finals at San Diego Mesa. Moody had a best of 6.95 meters there.

Moody totaled eight top-10 finishes in the long jump this past season, including a first-place at the Western State Conference Relays. He opened the season with a mark of 6.53 meters in the first event of the year then consistently improved his marks over the season.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you