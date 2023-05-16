Hancock College freshman Nasim Moody finished fifth in the men's long jump at the Southern Cal Finals at San Diego Mesa last weekend and advanced to the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Championships.

Moody, a native of Philadelphia, advanced with a career best 6.95 meters.

The state meet will take place at Modesto Junior College May 19-20.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you