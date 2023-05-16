Hancock College freshman Nasim Moody finished fifth in the men's long jump at the Southern Cal Finals at San Diego Mesa last weekend and advanced to the California Community College Athletic Association (CCCAA) State Championships.
Moody, a native of Philadelphia, advanced with a career best 6.95 meters.
The state meet will take place at Modesto Junior College May 19-20.
Hancock's Cesar Ruiz and Reann Booker competed at the SoCal finals but did not advance. Ruiz placed 20th in the men's discus with a best of 36.30 meters. Booker, a Righetti graduate, just missed advancing. She finished ninth in 12.40 seconds in the 100 meters.
The men's long jump at the state championships is scheduled to start at approximately at 1 p.m. May 20. All information related to the state meet, such as live links and final results, can be found on the Hancock website under the sport of men's track and field.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.