Hancock College announced Thursday that its men's basketball team has paused its season and is being placed in a "cautionary quarantine."

The Bulldogs have had to postpone its next four games, starting with a road matchup against Cerro Coso that was scheduled for Thursday night.

The decision comes after COVID-19 contact tracing and cautionary quarantine procedures were enacted, the school announced.

"This decision was made out of an abundance of caution for the health and safety of our student-athletes," athletic director Kim Ensing said in a statement released Thursday. "Allan Hancock continues to adhere to the guidelines provided by our institution, county health officials and the CDC.

"We are committed to returning to play in the safest manner possible with the appropriate time for practice and physical reconditioning in mind."

The game affected include home and road games with Cerro Coso and Antelope Valley. Makeup dates are still to be determined, the school said.

The Bulldogs are 2-3 on the season. They last played March 20 against College of the Sequoias in Visalia, a 78-63 loss for the Bulldogs.

Hi Joe, here are the scores from our match today against Santa Maria. The match was played on the Canyons course at Blacklake

Girls golf

Pioneer Valley 274, Santa Maria 331

Carmen Guerrero earned medalist honors with a 48 as the Panthers wrapped up Ocean League play with a score of 48 Thursday at Blacklake.

Guerrero was followed by the scores of Breanna Villalobos (54), Katrina Mata (54), Clarissa Novela (57) and Meghan Contreras (61).

Senior Vivecca Baray led Santa Maria with a score of 57. The other Santa Maria scorers were Sofia Regalado (64), Phoebe Becerra (68), Natalie Gonzales (68) and Yuridia Ramos (74)

The Panthers have a bye next week and will finish in second place in league at 9-3. The highest finish in league for a golf program at Pioneer Valley, which does have one match remaining, Monday against Righetti at Blacklake at 3 p.m.

Girls tennis

Atascadero 5, St. Joseph 4

The Knights lost a second straight 5-4 Mountain League match to the Greyhounds.

Michahjuliana Lundberg, Shianne Gooley and Olivia Breault all earned a straight sets singles win for St. Joseph. Lundberg and Remy Waldron teamed for a 6-2, 6-0 win at No. 1 doubles.

Girls soccer

Santa Maria 2, Orcutt Academy 0

Maria Reyes scored twice, and the Saints moved to 2-0 in the Ocean League by beating the Spartans.

Nipomo 2, Templeton 1

Annette Vargas scored to give the Titans a 1-0 lead over the Eagles in the first half and Emely Graciliano scored as Vargas assisted to put the Titans up 2-0.

Templeton scored its only goal in the second half.

Nipomo keeper Alexis Acosta made three saves, including a critical one in the second half to ensure Nipomo's victory for the first game of the season.