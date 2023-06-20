"I chose APU because of the academic and athletic opportunities that they have to offer," Gil said. "The women's soccer program has the high level of competition that I'm looking for.
"The coaching staff was honest and supportive throughout the entire recruiting process, and I like how the team has a family-like environment," said Gill. "They've created a warm and welcoming community within the program that I'm very excited to be joining."
Azusa Pacific is in the NCAA's Division 2 and competes in the Pac West Conference.
Gil is moving on after playing one season with the Bulldogs. The Santa Maria native was a First-Team All-Conference selection. She was an integral player in Hancock's backline defense that posted eight shutouts and allowed just 13 goals through 20 games.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Before coming to Hancock, Gil spent one season at Waldorf University in Iowa where she was a First Team All-League defender and an Academic All-Conference selection as a true freshman.
"My time here at Hancock gave me the right tools to find success," said Gil. "I didn't think I was going to be playing soccer again at the college level after coming off a knee injury."
Gil said, "The coaches here at Hancock welcomed me with open arms and supported me throughout the season. Thanks to my coaches, teammates, family and friends, I was able to regain my confidence back for the sport and so much more."
Graduates celebrate Friday at Allan Hancock College commencement ceremony in Santa Maria | Photos
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.