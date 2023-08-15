Hancock College wide receiver Jaleel Walker has signed with Western Kentucky University.

"I chose WKU because I got family vibes from the coaches," Walker said in a Hancock news release. "It also helped that they were the highest level school to offer me a full ride."

The Hilltoppers are in NCAA Division 1 and compete in Conference USA.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you