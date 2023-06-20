Hancock College athletes Caelan Dalman and Vic Garnes have committed to four-year schools.
Dalman, an infielder for the Hancock baseball team, has committed to Newman University. Garnes, a defensive back for the Hancock football team, has committed to Colorado Mesa University.
Newman is a Catholic university in Wichita, Kansas. Colorado Mesa is a public university in Grand Junction, Colorado. Both are NCAA Division 2 members.
The Newman Jets compete in the Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletics Association (MIAA). The Colorado Mesa Mavericks compete in the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference.
Dalman said, "I chose Newman because of how competitive of a school they are and the tough conference that they are in. I have friends that I have played against and with that are in the same conference, and I've heard nothing but good things from them.
"I'm also really looking forward to playing against them next season," said the Canada native.
Garnes is a Colorado native. "I chose Colorado Mesa because I had a great connection with the coaches, and the football program is good," Garnes said. "I also like that it is close to home for me."
He was tabbed as an All-Northern League Honorable Mention selection at the conclusion of his sophomore season. Garnes totaled 46 tackles and two interceptions through 11 games. The Bulldogs beat Moorpark 20-17 in overtime in the 2023 Strawberry Bowl at Hancock.
Garnes made seven tackles through four games as a freshman before an injury sidelined him.
"I learned a lot of lessons while here at Hancock that will help me be successful at the next level," said Garnes. "The people here....really helped me throughout my time at Hancock.
"I learned how important it is to always to be ahead of the game and to handle your own business while maturing as a man here."
During his sophomore year with the Bulldogs, Dalman registered 10 RBIs on 12 hits (three triples) and two stolen bases. As a freshman, he finished the season with a .281 batting average. Dalman had 16 hits in 57 at-bats, including five doubles and 11 RBIs.
"Thanks to my coaches here at Hancock and the support staff, I feel fully prepared to move to the next level," said Dalman. "Hancock does a great job, both academically and athletically, to prepare you for your next step. I will always call this place my second home."
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.