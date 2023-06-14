Bri Munoz

Hancock College softball pitcher Briana Munoz has signed with Warner Pacific University, and Hancock men's basketball player Zachary Asleson has signed with University of St. Katherine.

 Contributed, Hancock

Both schools are private and compete at the NAIA level. Warner Pacific is located in Portland, Oregon. University of Saint Katherine is located in San Marcos.

"Attending a school located in Oregon has always been a dream of mine, which made choosing Warner Pacific an easy decision," Munoz said.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

