SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Awards continue to roll in for the Allan Hancock College men's swimming program after a successful 2022 campaign. The men's team wrapped up the season earlier this month at the CCCAA State Championship, where the Bulldogs tied for 13th of 35 competing teams in their first finals appearance in program history.
The top 16 times across the state throughout the season, for both individuals and relay teams, received CCCAA All-America honors. Freshman phenom Max Pecile led the way for the program after collecting four individual All-American nods: 500-yard freestyle (4:37.07 | 2nd), 200-yard backstroke (1:52.98 | 6th), 100-yard backstroke (52.45 | 9th), 200-yard freestyle (1:43.98 | 12th). Blake Simpson was honored in the 1,650-yard freestyle after clocking the 8th fastest time in the state (17:02.79) while Asa Marsalek was honored after ranking 10th in the 400-yard individual medley (4:18.23).
The men's 800-yard freestyle relay - made up of Max Pecile, Jarred Torres, Asa Marsalek, Blake Simpson - was also named to the list of honorees after posting a time of 7:14.14, ranking them 8th.
To view the full list of honorees, please click here.