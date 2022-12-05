 Skip to main content
Orcutt Academy's Elizabeth Johnson, Hancock's Taevon Pierre-Louis are Round Table Athletes of the Week

Orcutt Academy freshman center Elizabeth Johnson and Hancock College freshman power forward-center Taevon Pierre-Louis are both averaging double-doubles for the entire 2022-23 season thus far.

They notched the feat again this past week, with Johnson doing so four times in Orcutt's five games. Johnson is the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Female Athlete of the Week, and Pierre-Louis is the NSBCART Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 3.

Johnson was the Tournament MVP of the Bryan Ayer Classic that Lompoc hosted Thursday through Saturday. With the help of the 6-foot-2 Johnson's two double-doubles, Orcutt Academy won all three of its Ayer Classic games easily to win the tournament championship and move to 7-0 on the season. Johnson is averaging 20.6 points and 11.3 rebounds a game for the Spartans.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000.

