Orcutt Academy's Elizabeth Johnson, Hancock's Taevon Pierre-Louis are Round Table Athletes of the Week

Orcutt Academy freshman center Elizabeth Johnson and Hancock College freshman power forward-center Taevon Pierre-Louis are both averaging double-doubles for the entire 2022-23 season thus far.
They notched the feat again this past week, with Johnson doing so four times in Orcutt's five games. Johnson is the Northern Santa Barbara County Athletic Round Table (NSBCART) Female Athlete of the Week, and Pierre-Louis is the NSBCART Male Athlete of the Week for the week ending Dec. 3.
Johnson was the Tournament MVP of the Bryan Ayer Classic that Lompoc hosted Thursday through Saturday. With the help of the 6-foot-2 Johnson's two double-doubles, Orcutt Academy won all three of its Ayer Classic games easily to win the tournament championship and move to 7-0 on the season. Johnson is averaging 20.6 points and 11.3 rebounds a game for the Spartans.
Pierre-Louis, with 24 points, 12 rebounds and nine assists, missed a triple-double by one assist as Hancock (5-5) rallied from a 12-point early second half deficit to nip West Hills Lemoore 78-76 in a non-conference game at Hancock College's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium last Saturday to get back to .500.
Playing basketball again for the first time since 2019, the 6-foot-6 Pierre-Louis is averaging 16.4 points, 11.7 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game.
The Orcutt Academy girls and Hancock College men are on the road for their next respective games, Orcutt for a non-league game at Coast Union at 5 p.m. Thursday and Hancock for a non-conference game at Santa Monica at 3 p.m. Saturday.
