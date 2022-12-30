With Hancock College and Moorpark College tied at 17-all in overtime in the Strawberry Bowl at Hancock, Hancock kicker Arath Acosta, with a stiff wind blowing in from the west, faced the south end zone and lined up for a 45-yard field goal try.

The situation was far from the most difficult a field goal kicker had ever faced. It was also far from the easiest.

Hancock long snapper Leo Togia's snap to holder Ray Seabury was on the money, Seabury's hold for Acosta was a good one and Acosta drilled his kick between the uprights with plenty of room and distance to spare.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0