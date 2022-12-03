Whenever Reedley went inside against Hancock College forward Kayla Taylor, it was just about a guarantee that the Tigers would be unsuccessful.
Taylor blocked six shots. She also pulled down a game-high 17 rebounds and, with eight points, nearly notched a double-double as the Bulldogs won that Nov. 22 game 69-40 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium in their home opener.
The sophomore, who graduated from Lompoc High School, is the area Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 26 as chosen by Times voters.
Taylor garnered 6,864 votes. Valley Christian Academy boys basketball team forward Gavin Edick came in second place with 5,029 votes and Orcutt Academy's Roman Torrez was third with 110. There were nine candidates.
Taylor suffered a concussion in the second half of the Reedley game. Hancock coach Andre Scott said that Taylor, in concussion protocols, will miss Hancock's three games in the Toys for Tots Tournament that began this week but will be able to return after that.
Here is a summary of the other eight candidates' accomplishments.
Grant Edick, VCA boys basketball
The 6-foot-3 senior guard racked up a double-double with 14 points and 13 rebounds as the Lions won their season opener, 59-41, against Orcutt Academy at VCA Nov. 22.
Roman Torrez, Orcutt Academy basketball
Though the Spartans lost to the Lions, Torrez scored a game-high 20 points that night.
Mallory Branum, Hancock basketball
Branum scored a game-high 16 points as the Bulldogs rolled to their win against Reedley.
Arath Acosta, Hancock football
With a stiff wind blowing in from the west, Acosta kicked the winning field goal in overtime from 45 yards out as Hancock edged Moorpark 20-17 in the Strawberry Bowl at Hancock Saturday. The Bulldogs won a bowl game for the third straight time.
Latrell Brown, Hancock football
The Bulldogs season rushing leader racked up a game-high 158 yards on 18 carries to help the Bulldogs to the win over the Raiders Saturday. Brown scored on a 66-yard run in the third quarter for the first points of the game.
Brown earned All-Northern League First Team honors.
Andrew Lauritzen, Hancock football
The defensive end capped a First-Team All-League season for the Bulldogs with a strong game Saturday. Lauritzen blocked a Moorpark field goal try in the first half of regulation.
Allan Jimenez, Pioneer Valley football
Jimenez rushed for a team-high 106 yards in a 27-13 Pioneer Valley loss at Atascadero in the Nov. 25 California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Central Section Division 5 championship game at Atascadero.
The Panthers, after winning three straight playoff games, including two at higher seeds, made their first appearance in a sectional divisional title game that evening.
Pioneer Valley was seeded No. 8 in the Division 5 playoffs. Atascadero was seeded No. 2. Pioneer Valley won at No. 1, and then-unbeaten, Bishop Union 9-7 in the quarterfinals then rallied in the fourth quarter to win 16-13 at No. 4 Templeton in the semis. The Panthers out-scored the Eagles 14-0 in the fourth in that one.
Pepe Gonzalez, Pioneer Valley football
The PV linebacker had a big game in the Division 5 title game, including making a diving interception in the first quarter that set up the second Panthers score.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.