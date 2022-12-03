120222 Kayla Taylor 01 POTW
Buy Now

Kayla Taylor, a sophomore at Hancock College who graduated from Lompoc High School, is the Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 26 as chosen by Times voters.

 Joe Bailey, Staff

Whenever Reedley went inside against Hancock College forward Kayla Taylor, it was just about a guarantee that the Tigers would be unsuccessful.

Taylor blocked six shots. She also pulled down a game-high 17 rebounds and, with eight points, nearly notched a double-double as the Bulldogs won that Nov. 22 game 69-40 at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium in their home opener.

The sophomore, who graduated from Lompoc High School, is the area Player of the Week for the week ending Nov. 26 as chosen by Times voters.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you