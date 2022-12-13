It is true that the Hancock College women went up against an under-manned basketball team in Taft Saturday. The Cougars had one reserve at the start of the game. In the second half, they were down to the five players they had on the court.

However, it is also true that the Bulldogs did a lot of things right in a 103-37 rout of a non-conference win in the last game of the Hancock College Crossover Tournament at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium as they moved to 7-5 and snapped a two-game losing streak. The Cougars dropped to 2-11.

Hancock shot nearly 50 percent from the floor, 41-for-86, Saturday in putting up what was easily a season high for points. Chyanna Tell put the Bulldogs over the century mark when she buried a three-point shot with 39.4 seconds left. Hancock back-up Heather Knutson scored the last points, to rousing cheers of approval from her teammates.

Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!

Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County.  You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.  

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Sports Reporter

Kenny Cress, sportswriter for the Santa Maria Times since September of 2000. BA in political science from Cal Poly Pomona. BA in journalism from Cal State Northridge.

Recommended for you