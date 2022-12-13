It is true that the Hancock College women went up against an under-manned basketball team in Taft Saturday. The Cougars had one reserve at the start of the game. In the second half, they were down to the five players they had on the court.
However, it is also true that the Bulldogs did a lot of things right in a 103-37 rout of a non-conference win in the last game of the Hancock College Crossover Tournament at Hancock's Joe White Memorial Gymnasium as they moved to 7-5 and snapped a two-game losing streak. The Cougars dropped to 2-11.
Hancock shot nearly 50 percent from the floor, 41-for-86, Saturday in putting up what was easily a season high for points. Chyanna Tell put the Bulldogs over the century mark when she buried a three-point shot with 39.4 seconds left. Hancock back-up Heather Knutson scored the last points, to rousing cheers of approval from her teammates.
The Bulldogs came up with 24 turnovers and had just 10 themselves. They out-rebounded the Cougars by a whopping 61-27. The Bulldogs got a lot of open shots from 20 feet in, but the bottom line was that they often made those shots. They distributed the ball well, racking up 28 assists.
Perhaps most importantly, everyone was healthy.
"It was nice having everyone available to play again," said Hancock power forward Kayla Taylor.
Taylor and Alex Paquet are the only two sophomores on Hancock's freshman-laden team. Taylor missed several games while being in concussion protocol. Paquet, with an injured ankle, was out for the team's last game in Hancock's Toys for Tots Tournament, against Fresno City College Dec. 3.
All nine Bulldogs scored Saturday. Six were in double figures. Chloe Blankenship, on 9-for-17 shooting from the floor, led all scorers with 21 points.
Paquet went 5-for-9 from the field and scored 15 points. Taylor and Mallory Branum put in 14 points apiece for the Bulldogs, and India Dowling-Green and Giselle Calderon had 12 each.
"I think our offense is definitely improving," said Taylor. "We try to slow it down some so our freshmen can learn. Today (with methodical Hancock passing) you saw slower (tempo) than usual," from the Bulldogs.
Hancock coach Andre Scott said earlier in the season that, "We have a lot of freshmen, and I can't expect any more than the effort these girls have been giving." A lot of Scott's freshmen produced Saturday.
Sign up to receive headlines in your inbox!
Breaking News | Local Sports | Daily Headlines | Local Obituaries | Weather | Local Offers
Tell, one of the shortest players on the floor, snared a game-high 10 rebounds. Blankenship and Mya Mendoza snared eight rebounds each in Hancock's strong rebounding game. Taylor pulled in six rebounds.
Mendoza, with seven assists and three steals, gave Hancock good floor work. Tell had five assists.
Aviana Perez made 6 of her 10 shots from the floor for the Cougars (every other Taft shooter shot a combined 8-for-44), and Perez scored 17 points. Sara Alvarez, with six rebounds and four assists, gave the Cougars some good floor work.
Hancock snapped back after losing 64-54 to Glendale in its first game in the crossover Friday night. Without Taylor and Paquet, the Bulldogs went down hard, 96-68 in their Dec. 2 game against a Fresno team that beat then-unbeaten Folsom Lake 75-60 in another Toys for Tots game.
"I would say their depth is the toughest thing about playing Fresno City College," said Paquet. "That and us not having everybody available."
Glendale won both of its games at the Hancock crossover handily, defeating Cuesta 67-53 after beating Hancock Friday night. Cuesta beat Taft 69-56 Friday in the first game of the crossover.
The Bulldogs have four games left before their Jan. 7 Western State Conference opener at home against Oxnard.
"I think we'll be ready when conference games start," said Paquet. "I think we're playing better each time we go out there, and we're getting more and more confident."
Hancock men 76, Santa Monica 66
The Bulldogs (7-6) went over .500 for the season with their third straight win, beating the Corsairs in a non-conference game at Santa Monica Saturday. No other details were available at press time.
Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times, covering local sports in northern Santa Barbara County. You can send information or story ideas to him by emailing it to KCress@SantaMariaTimes.com.