The California Community College Athletic Association Football Coaches Association (CCCFCA), in conjunction with the JC Athletic Bureau, selected Hancock College sophomore defensive end Andrew Lauritzen and freshman offensive lineman Saipale Fauimaono to the All-State First Team.
Lauritzen made the First Team Defense, and Fuimaono made the First Team Offense. They helped Hancock (6-5, 3-2) earn a three-way share of the National Northern League championship. The Bulldogs edged Moorpark 20-17 in overtime to win the Strawberry Bowl at Hancock last month.
Lauritzen, a native of Colorado, was named to the All-National Northern League First Team earlier this year.
He is an All-State selection for the second straight time. Lauritzen is the third Hancock football player during the last decade to earn that honor. The others were tight end Jerome Afe in 2018 and 2019 and running back Cameron Artis-Payne in 2011 and 2012.
Lauritzen racked up 51 tackles and forced two fumbles on the season. Lauritzen had 6.5 sacks through 10 games, No. 12 in the Southern California Football Association (SCFA) at the end of the regular season.
Lauritzen blocked a Moorpark field goal try during regulation in the Strawberry Bowl.
Fuimaono is a native of American Samoa who played in all 11 Hancock games. He was a pillar for an offensive line that grew stronger in its run blocking as the season went along, helping the Bulldogs to some key rushing yardage as they finished the season with three straight wins. Fuiamaono is the seventh Hancock offensive lineman to garner All-State honors in the last 10 years.
