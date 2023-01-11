The California Community College Athletic Association Football Coaches Association (CCCFCA), in conjunction with the JC Athletic Bureau, selected Hancock College sophomore defensive end Andrew Lauritzen and freshman offensive lineman Saipale Fauimaono to the All-State First Team.

Lauritzen made the First Team Defense, and Fuimaono made the First Team Offense. They helped Hancock (6-5, 3-2) earn a three-way share of the National Northern League championship. The Bulldogs edged Moorpark 20-17 in overtime to win the Strawberry Bowl at Hancock last month.

Lauritzen, a native of Colorado, was named to the All-National Northern League First Team earlier this year.

Kenny Cress is a sports reporter for the Santa Maria Times  

